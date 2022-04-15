3 deceased bald eagles in Georgia test positive for avian flu

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The avian flu has been detected in 3 deceased bald eagles in the state of Georgia. The eagles were found in Chatham, Glynn and Liberty counties. They tested positive last month at the Southeastern Cooperative Wildlife Disease Study in Athens.

Avian influenza or bird flu can infect wild and domestic birds, as well as other animals. The strain known as highly pathogenic avian influenza, commonly referred to as HPAI, is worldwide, highly infectious, untreatable and potentially lethal to infected animals. HPAI has been detected in wild birds in more than 30 states this year, the U.S. Agriculture Department reports. Those cases list 11 wild birds in Georgia, including lesser scaup, gadwall, American wigeon and now bald eagle.

The disease will also likely undercut nesting success for eagles in the state’s coastal counties, according to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources.

Preliminary findings suggest that nest success along the coast this year is down about 30%. About a third of the eagle nests in Georgia are in coastal counties.

Eagles could have contracted the virus by preying or scavenging on dead or sick waterbirds. Dead bald eagles have also been confirmed in other southeastern states, including Florida, South Carolina and North Carolina.

The risk of HPAI being transmitted to people is low. To date, no human infections from the current virus (H5N1) have been documented in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

To help prevent the spread of HPAI, the public should avoid handling sick or dead birds (CDC recommendations for hunters and game birds), report dead or sick eagles to DNR at (478) 994-1438 and keep pets away from sick or dead birds. Symptoms of HPAI can vary from lethargy to tremors and seizures. However, live birds can be asymptomatic and dead ones may show no obvious signs of trauma.

