Accused cult leader arrested in Decatur, charged with rape, false imprisonment

Eligio Lee Bishop
Eligio Lee Bishop(Hawaii County police)
By Mariya Murrow
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 9:19 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A DeKalb County man is behind bars after a Special Victims Unit investigation found evidence leading to rape and false imprisonment charges.

On March 30, DeKalb County police say they launched an investigation after receiving a complaint concerning Eligio Bishop, who has previously been reported by media outlets as a cult leader. It is unclear what the complaint accused Bishop of, but police say they were able to secure warrants for his arrest.

Bishop was arrested in Decatur and charged with Rape, False Imprisonment and Prohibition on Nude or Sexually Explicit Electronic Transmissions.

He is expected to make an appearance in court Friday afternoon.

This is a developing story. Stick with CBS46 for the latest details.

