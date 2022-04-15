ArtsBridge Foundation announces nominees for 2022 Shuler Awards

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The ArtsBridge Foundation has announced the nominees for the 14th annual Georgia High School Musical Theatre Awards for the 2021-22 school year.

The Shuler Awards or The Shulers, which are named for Marietta-born stage and screen star Shuler Hensley -- will take place on April 21 on the stage at the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre.

The awards ceremony will also air live on statewide television via Georgia Public Broadcasting (GPB-TV) with additional rebroadcasts later in April.

The Shulers recognize the best of the state’s high school musical theatre students and schools and is fashioned after Broadway’s Tony Awards.

Categories include overall production, direction, music direction, orchestra, scenic design, costumes, choreography, and best performances by an ensemble, leading actress, leading actor and featured performer. In 2021 the competition added a Show-Must-Go-On Spotlight Award. The categories of sound, lighting and technical execution returned to the Shuler Awards® competition this year after a pause for last year’s virtual-only format. This year’s competition also included a first-ever competition category, which ArtsBridge Foundation announced earlier in the 2021-2022 school year.

This year, Ringgold High School of Catoosa County leads with 12 overall nominations for their production of “Catch Me If You Can” while Lambert High School of Suwanee, Ga., earned 10 nominations for “The SpongeBob Musical.”

West Forsyth High School of Cumming received nine nominations, Tri-Cities High School of East Point, Ga., received seven for “Fela!” and tied with five nominations each are Lakeview Academy of Gainesville, Ga., for “Something Rotten!,” Milton High School’s “Anastasia” and Morgan High School of Madison, Ga., in “Les Misérables.”

The Shuler Awards leading actress and actor winners will travel to New York City as Georgia’s entrants for the National High School Musical Theatre Awards program named The Jimmy Awards® and participate in the awards show at the Minskoff Theatre on Broadway on June 27.

ArtsBridge also announced a record $25,193 in scholarships for 16 student recipients this year when they announced this year’s nominees.

