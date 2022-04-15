Atlanta Police Chief Rodney Bryant is retiring, department says

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Atlanta Police Chief Rodney Bryant is retiring in June, the police department confirmed to CBS46.

Bryant, who joined Atlanta’s police force in 1988, was confirmed to serve as the department’s 25th Chief in May 2021, almost a year after being chosen to serve as Interim Chief following the departure of Erika Shields.

His retirement announcement comes as Mayor Andre Dickens publicly stated he was evaluating whether or not to retain Bryant, a campaign promise he made during his mayoral election.

“Chief Bryant has answered our city’s call time and again, and I join all of Atlanta’s residents in owing him a debt of gratitude for his steady leadership,” said Mayor Dickens. “I am thankful that the Chief agreed to stay on for my first 100 days as Mayor, and I have grown to rely on the Chief’s counsel during our daily meetings. We will miss the Chief’s leadership as he enjoys his well-earned retirement.”

Dickens is expected to conduct a national search for his permanent replacement following his departure.

“Atlanta has a dynamic Police Department and a dedicated force of officers serving our people” the mayor added. “I look forward to identifying a leader that shares our vision of an Atlanta that is safe and welcoming for all our residents and visitors.”

“I sincerely appreciate the opportunity to serve the city that I love and call home,” Chief Bryant said in a written statement. “As Mayor Dickens plans his leadership strategies for this great city, I believe it is essential that he and the City of Atlanta have a Chief of Police who is willing to serve throughout his term. I have so many great memories of my career. I could not be more thankful to be ending my career—again—with the City of Atlanta Police Department.”

