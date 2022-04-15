Atlanta slam dunk legend surprises unsuspecting auto service customers

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Earlier this week, former Atlanta Hawks player and 1986 slam dunk contest winner Spud Webb served as a celebrity driver for Tire Discounters’ Skips the Shop program that picks up a customer’s car, services it and returns the vehicle to their home or work.

Webb spent the morning surprising Chamblee-area Tire Discounters customers as a way of introducing the company’s unique brand and showing off its fun, lighthearted spirit, according to a press release.

Tire Discounters recently opened new stores in metro Atlanta and handed out more than 250 free apple pies to passersby in March as a way of saying hello to the community. Tire Discounters also intends to bring over 200 jobs to the area in 2022.

Tire Discounters is the country’s largest 100% family-owned and operated tire and service provider. The company recently signed a deal on a 72,000 square foot warehouse, distribution and training facility conveniently located near the airport, which will be operational in the Fall. This is on the heels of the opening of the Chamblee store (located at 5585 Peachtree Blvd).

Tire Discounters currently has 120 employees across 12 stores in the state of Georgia. The company has the goal of adding 300 additional jobs in 2022. Of this number, approximately 200 employees are anticipated to be in the Atlanta metro area.

