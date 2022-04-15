Catching up with Kevin Hueter before Hawks take on Cavs

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Atlanta Hawks are one win away from returning to the NBA Playoffs for a second straight season.

The only thing that stands in their way? The Cleveland Cavaliers.

The Hawks beat the Charlotte Hornets in their first Play-In Tournament game Wednesday night at State Farm Arena but on Friday night in Cleveland, Atlanta will have to beat the Cavs to move on. The winner of the game gets the 8th seed in the Eastern Conference and plays the Miami Heat in the First Round.

The Hawks have played well at home this season. They’ve won 12 of their last 13 games at State Farm Arena. On road, they’ve gone 16-25 this season. Head coach Nate McMillan and his squad are hot entering the game winning 8 of their last 10 matcups.

Sports anchor/reporter Emily Gagnon caught up with Hawks guard Kevin Huerter before the team flew out to Cleveland Thursday afternoon.

Friday’s game tips off at 7:30PM.

