Police find person shot to death after car crashes in southwest Atlanta

By Mariya Murrow
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 8:22 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Police have launched a homicide investigation after a person was found shot to death inside a vehicle that crashed into a southwest Atlanta apartment complex Friday.

The vehicle crashed near the entrance of an apartment complex on Donnelly Avenue.

Details surrounding what led up to the wreck remain unknown. CBS46 is at the scene and will have the latest on this developing story.

