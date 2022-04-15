FIRST ALERT: Heavy rain Saturday morning, showers Easter Sunday

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A gorgeous Friday gives way to a stormy pattern for Easter Weekend, with on and off periods of heavy rain.

Friday Forecast:

Chilly in the morning, but a quick warm-up into the mid to upper 70s with lots of sunshine and a nice breeze.

High: 77° Average High: 74° Chance of Rain: 0%

What You Need to Know:

Heavy rain arrives early Saturday morning. Expected downpours and thunder between 5-10am. Saturday afternoon will be dry and cloudy with highs in the low 70s.

Heavy rain between 5-10am. (cbs46)

Easter Sunday morning looks mostly dry and mild with temperatures in the mid 50s. Light rain spreads back in quickly through the afternoon and heavier showers are expected by Sunday evening. Heavy rain lasts overnight into Monday morning before things dry out for most of next week.

Severe weather is not expected this weekend.

Cloudy and cool with light showers in the afternoon and evening. (cbs46)

