FIRST ALERT: Off and on rain Easter Weekend

By Jennifer Valdez
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 4:22 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - We’ll see increasing clouds tonight as our next weather system approaches. Rain and storms move into NW Georgia overnight, with heavy downpours and possible storms moving through Metro Atlanta early Saturday morning. The rest of the day Saturday will be cloudy but dry. Another round of rain moves in Easter Sunday during the afternoon and evening. That rain will continue through early Monday morning.

Saturday Forecast:

Rain and storms in the morning. Cloudy afternoon.

High Temperatures: 75

Normal High: 74

Chance Rain: 90% AM

What you need to know:

Although it will start off dry Easter Sunday, another round of rain and possible storms moves in late Sunday afternoon and evening. The rain will be heavy at times, and continue through Monday morning. No severe weather is expected but it will impact and Sunday evening plans. The rain moves out by lunch-time Monday with dry weather Tuesday-Friday of next week.

