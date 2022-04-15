FIRST ALERT | Very nice on Friday before rain/storms return for Easter weekend

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Nice weather continues on Friday with a cool start and mild afternoon. Lows will be in the 40s to low 50s at sunrise. The temperature will rise into the mid to upper 70s during the afternoon. It will stay dry through the evening as the temperature settles back through the 60s.

Rain is likely before dawn on Saturday, and it may be heavy at times. Thunderstorms are possible, too. Rain or showers will continue through most or all of the morning. There is a better chance for dry weather in the afternoon with highs in the low 70s.

It looks mainly dry on Easter through at least midday. There may even be some sunshine. Showers will likely return at some point in the afternoon or evening. Right now, the best chance of rain on Sunday is after sunset. The high temperature will be in the low 70s.

Expect wet weather before midnight on Sunday, and it continues through the night into Monday morning. There is a First Alert for wet roads and possible ponding during the Monday morning commute. It should dry out in the afternoon with temps in the 60s - on the cool side for mid-April! Cool and dry weather is ahead for Tuesday before it gets mild and stays dry in the midweek.

Temperature trend (CBS46)

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.