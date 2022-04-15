Fulton County Arts & Culture celebrating grand opening of Public Art Futures Lab

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Fulton County Arts & Culture in partnership with MARTA Artbound, Arts and Entertainment Atlanta and Microsoft is celebrating the launch of the new Public Art Futures Lab on April 21 from noon to 2:30 p.m. at Underground Atlanta, according to a press release.

The new Public Art Futures Lab explores the connection between art and technology, which will create a tech-enabled art-accessible experience for the community. Through its partnership with Underground Atlanta, the county now has a studio space to feature artists-in-residence and an exhibition space where residents and other artists can display their work.Following a review and scoring from a diverse panel consisting of members from the arts, education, and technology sectors, three artists were selected:

Salvador Iglesias was awarded an A&E Atlanta Residency. Iglesias will explore the use of augmented reality to improve digital sign engagement Downtown.

Max Woo was awarded the MARTA Artbound Residency. Woo will explore digital game development as a tool to increase bus ridership.

Eddie Farr was awarded an A&E Atlanta Residency. Farr is a musician and technologist who will utilize traffic and pedestrian movement data to create real-time digital artworks.

Additionally, the Fulton County awarded three Emerging Art + Tech Education Stipends to TeMika Grooms, DeSitaa Lipscomb and Jamaali Lipscomb. Grooms will continue her exploration of mixed reality while the Lipscomb sister and brother duo will explore NFTs and interactive media applications. Stipend recipients will share their knowledge with the arts community through the Lab’s educational programming.

The Fulton County Public Art Futures Lab and its partners joined forces to create an Artist-in-Residency Program designed to provide opportunities for artists exploring emerging forms of creativity through the application of technology to address real world challenges.

The goal of the Public Art Futures Lab is to ensure Fulton County Government and the Atlanta region take a national role in leading the broader adoption of technology in the arts.

