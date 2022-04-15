Hoschton residents upset former mayor appointed interim city manager

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - 50 miles northeast of Atlanta, there is a big controversy brewing in the small town of Hoschton.

“I think that the state needs to take a good hard look at what’s going on in this city,” resident Karen Favor said.

This city of about 1,600 people elected a new mayor who took office in January.

Lauren O’Leary defeated Shannon Dell and now just three months after Sell left office, he is back managing the city.

“We didn’t want him there in the first place and that’s why nobody voted for him and now he’s running the city council basically,” resident Martin Pinto said.

According to the city’s website, on April 4, 2022, Sell was appointed interim city manager, which came as a shock to the community.

Katie Corkren began looking into the matter and said there are no public records that show city council approved the appointment as required by the city’s code of ordinances.

“Everybody wants to know how it happened, how it’s legitimate, the citizens are outraged that none of the procedures required by the city ordinances or charter were followed,” Corkren said.

“I mean, why is he back?” Pinto asked.

“It certainly doesn’t seem like a fair process,” Favor said.

CBS46 contacted the city attorney, Abbott Hayes, who said the council will publicly vote on the issue Monday and ratify any business already conducted by Sell to this point.

“I believe the GBI should investigate this incident in Hoschton along with quite a few other things that are going on there,” Corkren said.

CBS46 called and emailed both the mayor and city manager to ask them about the appointment and did not hear from them. And while the city attorney, said the council will vote publicly on the appointment Monday we did not see any mention of it on the agenda.

