MISSING: Police searching for missing 20-year-old woman in Gwinnett County

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. (CBS46) – Police are seeking the public’s help locating a missing 20-year-old woman in Gwinnett County.

Kayleigh Abbott who police say suffers from several mental disorders was last seen around 4 p.m. on April 13. According to the Gwinnett County Police Department, she got out of her mother’s vehicle while sitting in traffic on Sugarloaf Parkway near Scenic Highway.

Abbott was described wearing a black Under Armor shirt, tie-dye pants, and rainbow-colored crocks.

If anyone has any information to share in this case, please contact GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com.

Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.

