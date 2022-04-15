Advertisement

MISSING: Police searching for missing 20-year-old woman in Gwinnett County

Kayleigh Abbott
Kayleigh Abbott(CBS46)
By Catherine Catoura
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 3:48 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. (CBS46) – Police are seeking the public’s help locating a missing 20-year-old woman in Gwinnett County.

Kayleigh Abbott who police say suffers from several mental disorders was last seen around 4 p.m. on April 13. According to the Gwinnett County Police Department, she got out of her mother’s vehicle while sitting in traffic on Sugarloaf Parkway near Scenic Highway.

Abbott was described wearing a black Under Armor shirt, tie-dye pants, and rainbow-colored crocks.

If anyone has any information to share in this case, please contact GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com.

Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Authorities are investigating a homicide that happened late Sunday night in Hickory.
Suspect in death of 18-year-old Tori Lang from Lithonia identified
ATLANTA VISIONWALK
16th Annual Atlanta VisionWalk happening April 21, find out how to participate
GEORGIA BALD EAGLE
3 deceased bald eagles in Georgia test positive for avian flu
PUBLIC ARTS FUTURES LAB
Fulton County Arts & Culture celebrating grand opening of Public Art Futures Lab