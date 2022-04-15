Store clerk reportedly shoots customer at business on Joseph E. Boone Boulevard

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Atlanta police are investigating a shooting that happened Friday morning in the 600 block of Joseph E. Boone Boulevard NW near English Avenue and Vine City.

Police say they responded to the scene around 9:15 a.m. and found a man who had been shot. The man, who was alert, conscious and breathing at the time of discovery, was transported to a local hospital.

While investigating the scene, police discovered the possible shooter was barricaded inside of a building at the same location. SWAT was called to the scene.

When SWAT made entry, they discovered that no one was there.

Police say that there was a fight inside of a store between a clerk and a customer. The clerk reportedly shot the customer, who ran out of the building and was found by police.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

