Advertisement

Store clerk reportedly shoots customer at business on Joseph E. Boone Boulevard

Shooting on Joseph E. Boone Boulevard
Shooting on Joseph E. Boone Boulevard(WGCL)
By Joyce Lupiani
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 3:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Atlanta police are investigating a shooting that happened Friday morning in the 600 block of Joseph E. Boone Boulevard NW near English Avenue and Vine City.

Police say they responded to the scene around 9:15 a.m. and found a man who had been shot. The man, who was alert, conscious and breathing at the time of discovery, was transported to a local hospital.

While investigating the scene, police discovered the possible shooter was barricaded inside of a building at the same location. SWAT was called to the scene.

When SWAT made entry, they discovered that no one was there.

Police say that there was a fight inside of a store between a clerk and a customer. The clerk reportedly shot the customer, who ran out of the building and was found by police.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Authorities are investigating a homicide that happened late Sunday night in Hickory.
Suspect in death of 18-year-old Tori Lang from Lithonia identified
ATLANTA VISIONWALK
16th Annual Atlanta VisionWalk happening April 21, find out how to participate
GEORGIA BALD EAGLE
3 deceased bald eagles in Georgia test positive for avian flu
Kayleigh Abbott
MISSING: Police searching for missing 20-year-old woman in Gwinnett County
PUBLIC ARTS FUTURES LAB
Fulton County Arts & Culture celebrating grand opening of Public Art Futures Lab