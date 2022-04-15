Suspect in death of 18-year-old Tori Lang from Lithonia identified

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A suspect has been identified in connection to the death of 18-year-old Tori Lang of Lithonia, whose body was found in July 2021 in Yellow River Park in Gwinnett County.

Lang’s 2012 Nissan Versa car, which had been set on fire, was found shortly after about 5 miles away in the Hidden Acres Nature Preserve in DeKalb County.

Tori’s father told the media at the time that he believed it was someone Tori knew who shot her in the head.

Gwinnett County Police Department announced Friday that they have secured warrants for felony murder and aggravated assault for 20-year-old Austin Ford of Lithonia. He is currently being held in Clayton County on unrelated charges and will be brought to Gwinnett County at a later date.

Lang was an honors graduate of Stephenson High School and was planning to attend college.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.