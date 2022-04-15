Suspicious package reported at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A suspicious package has been reported at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport.

The security checkpoint for the South Terminal has been closed and the upper curb for the South Terminal is currently closed to traffic.

Officials are responding to a report of a suspicious package at the South Terminal. Out of an abundance of caution, the area impacted is cordoned off while authorities investigate. More information will be provided once available. — Atlanta Airport (@ATLairport) April 15, 2022

According to the Atlanta Police Department, a K-9 alerted on a bag in the South Terminal. The bag is being isolated until it can be inspected by the EOD (Explosive Ordinance Disposal) unit. No injuries have been reported at this time.

This is a breaking story. CBS46 has a news crew on the way.

