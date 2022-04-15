Advertisement

Suspicious package reported at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport

(Source: Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport)
By CBS46 News Staff
Apr. 15, 2022
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A suspicious package has been reported at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport.

The security checkpoint for the South Terminal has been closed and the upper curb for the South Terminal is currently closed to traffic.

According to the Atlanta Police Department, a K-9 alerted on a bag in the South Terminal. The bag is being isolated until it can be inspected by the EOD (Explosive Ordinance Disposal) unit. No injuries have been reported at this time.

This is a breaking story. CBS46 has a news crew on the way.

