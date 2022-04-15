Video released related to 2018 East Point police shooting that paralyzed man

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Attorneys for Devin Nolley, who was shot and paralyzed by East Point police officers in 2018, held a press conference today at the Fulton County Courthouse following the indictment of two of the offices involved in the incident.

According to a complaint filed in 2019, Nolley was being pursued by police officers in December 2018 when they used a PIT maneuver to stop him on Interstate 285.

Nolley was running away from his vehicle when officers opened fire, striking him twice in the back and twice in the legs. Nolley was reportedly unarmed at the time of the shooting.

Nolley is now paralyzed from the neck down and requires around-the-clock care. A civil lawsuit was filed against the officers in 2019.

WARNING: The video below is graphic and may be disturbing

The complaint names the City of East Point, East Point Police Department, Cirty of South Fulton, South Fulton Police Department and officers Rodney Etienne and Shiron Varner as defendants.

During the press conference, attorneys released video of the incident.

WATCH PRESS CONFERENCE BELOW

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.