Atlanta Police shoot man at gas station on Cascade Road after stabbing

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Atlanta Police shot a man early this morning at a gas station in the 2200 block of Cascade Road near Beecher Road SW.

Police say they arrived at the gas station around 4:45 a.m. When they arrived, they found the door to the gas station locked. The officers used their batons to break into the gas station where they found that the store clerk had been stabbed multiple times. At some point, the officers opened fire on the man believed to have stabbed the clerk.

The man who was shot is dead. The clerk and police officers, who received minor injuries while breaking into gas station, were taken to a hospital.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation was called to the scene, which is standard procedure when a police officer is involved in a shooting.

