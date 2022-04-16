FIRST ALERT: Stormy start on Saturday; More showers on Easter Sunday

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Saturday will start with rain and thunderstorms in north Georgia. The rain may arrive as soon as 3-4 am in northwest Georgia, and it gets to Atlanta Metro between 5-7 am. Expect heavy downpours with thunder/lightning and possibly small hail. The rain will continue until about 9-10 am in Atlanta before drier air arrives late in the morning. The afternoon looks mainly dry with temps in the low 70s and mostly cloudy skies.

Three First Alerts (CBS46)

Showery Easter Sunday

There is a reasonable chance it will be dry for Easter sunrise services, but it will likely not stay dry for the whole day. Expect scattered showers and thunderstorms during the midday and afternoon, with steadier rain possible in the evening. It will be in the 50s at dawn. Highs will be near 70 on Sunday.

Rainy start on Monday

Rain continues Sunday night into Monday morning. It will likely be a wet morning commute, and heavy rain is possible. The rain will moves out by midday with temperatures in the 60s during the afternoon. It may stay in the 60s on Tuesday with dry skies. Nice weather and a warming trend are in the forecast for

