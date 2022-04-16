FIRST ALERT | While gloomy, this evening will be drier ahead of the next round of widespread rain and thunder!

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - After morning rain and thunder, weather has improved this afternoon and evening. The next round of more widespread rain and thunder arrives Easter Sunday!

Clouds rule the forecast this evening, but the chance of rain remains spotty for dinner and after-dinner plans. The chance of rain, while still hit-or-miss, is greatest southwest of Metro Atlanta through 10 p.m. We may see some breaks in the clouds late this evening through early Sunday morning.

Temperatures bottom-out in the upper 50s and lower 60s across Metro Atlanta early Sunday.

FIRST ALERT | Rain, storms return Easter Sunday!

While Easter morning will be drier than Saturday morning, a few showers and thundershowers are still possible before 11 a.m. The chance of rain is greatest north and west of Metro Atlanta Sunday morning. Rain increases Sunday afternoon and evening. Rain may be heavy at times and a few booming thunderstorms are possible.

Temperatures peak in the upper 60s and 70s Sunday afternoon.

The chance of additional rain lingers into Monday morning, before the forecast dries out and sunshine returns heading into next work-week.

Enjoy your evening,

Cutter

