Grantville Police arrest man in connection to gun range triple murder

GRANTVILLE, Ga. (CBS46) -- Grantville Police made an arrest Friday in a triple homicide that occurred at a Coweta County gun range.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation and Grantville Police announced that 21-year-old Jacob Christian Muse of College Park had been arrested and charged with three counts of malice murder in connection with the incident.

The shootings occurred on April 8 in Grantville at the Lock Stock and Barrel Shooting Range. Police received a call after 8:00 p.m. from Coweta County Coroner Tommy Richard Hawk, Jr. reporting that 75-year-old Tommy Richard Hawk Sr., 75-year-old Evelyn Hawk, and 17-year-old Alexander Luke Hawk, 17, were found shot and dead within the family business.

Anyone with information can submit anonymous tips online visit here, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

