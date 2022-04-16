Advertisement

Mattie’s Call issued for missing 12-year-old with autism in Clayton County

Makayla Brown
Makayla Brown(Clayton County Police Department)
By Jennifer Lifsey
Published: Apr. 16, 2022 at 3:50 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ga. (CBS46) - A Mattie’s Call has been issued for a 12-year-old girl in Clayton County.

Clayton County Police say Makayla Brown was last seen on April 15 at 5:45 p.m. at her residence on the 50 block of Euston Court in Jonesboro. Brown suffers from Autism. She is described as a 12-year-old Black female with black hair and brown eyes, weighing 90 pounds, and is 5′2″ in height. She was last seen wearing a jean jacket, black/white skirt, and brown flip-flops.

Anyone with any information on the whereabouts of Makayla Brown is encouraged to contact the Clayton County Police Department at (770) 477-3550.

