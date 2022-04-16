Pollen is nearing its peak across the southeast

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Our cars, sidewalks, parking lots, pools – just about everything – is covered in it. Our annual pollen explosion is well underway across North Georgia.

Dr. Lily Hwang at Atlanta Allergy & Asthma says ”We’re still getting the same pollen we got last year, the year before that. You know, the trees are still out there. We’re still seeing our sycamores, our birch. You know, the pine pollen is an interesting thing because that is what we associate with most of our allergen symptoms. It just so happens to come at the same time as the sycamore, the birch where we’re actually getting the most symptoms from.”

Atlanta’s tagline “city in the forest” comes with a cost. Each late winter and early spring, trees that famously dot our landscape release pollen as they bud and produce new leaves. However, the pollen you SEE isn’t necessarily the pollen that makes you sneeze.

“A lot of times, patients start feeling symptoms when they actually see the pine pollen so they associate it with the pine being their actually, most, you know, causing the symptoms. But, in reality, pine just happens to come at the same time as hardwoods; like sycamore, oak, birch,” Dr. Hwang said.

Dr. Wong also says that exposure and duration of exposure to different pollen types vary greatly across people. This is one of the reasons why people are impacted differently during prime-pollen-time.

There is some good news. If you are currently suffering, there are steps you can take to lessen pollen’s impact on your overall wellbeing.

According to Dr. Hwang, “It’s just the simple things, you know, keep your windows closed. By opening the windows, you let the pollen into your home. You know, if you’re doing a lot of outdoor activities, we actually recommend that you try to shower and usually showering in the evening is the best time because you are then taking all the pollen that goes in your hair, your skin... you’re washing it off before you go to bed.”

Dr. Hwang also says wiping your pet’s feet after walks and having the best filters in your home office and car can reduce your pollen symptoms.

Now, if you’re waiting on the rain to provide some symptom relief, there is some bad news. Rainfall, over the long term, does not have a big impact on pollen levels.

And, try to remember, Atlanta wouldn’t be a booming city within a budding forest without a little pollen from time to time.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.