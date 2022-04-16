Summerville Medical Center dresses babies for Easter

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - A holiday tradition continues at Summerville Medical Center as teams devoted hours to creating special costumes for the babies in their care.

For over six years, on holidays like Easter, Halloween and Christmas, the Level II Special Care Nursery team create special moments for families who won’t get to spend the holidays at home.

A baby at Summerville Medical Center dressed up as the Easter bunny. (Summerville Medical Center)

Compassion and care are what make this tradition continue, according to the hospital.

