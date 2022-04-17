1 child dead, another missing after fire in Loganville home

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A child is dead after a house fire early Sunday morning.

Firefighters responded to the home on Beaver Road near Old Loganville Road in Loganville shortly before 5 a.m.

When they arrived, they were told two children, ages 10 and 15, were missing.

One child was found deceased. The condition and location of the other child are unknown at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

