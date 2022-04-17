1 killed, 1 arrested after dispute at Easter gathering in Clayton County

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A teenager is dead after a dispute during an Easter gathering in Riverdale.

According to the Clayton County Police Department, officers responded to the 200 block of Valley Hill Road Sunday around 12:20 a.m. in reference to a person shot call. Upon arrival, officers observed 19-year-old Reginald Manual wounded in the driveway from a gunshot wound. While officers were rendering aid, Manual was able to tell officers who shot him.

Manual later died from his injuries at the hospital.

During the investigation, officers say they learned Manual was attending an Easter gathering with his girlfriend and her family. A heated argument started between the victim and the girlfriend’s mother in reference to Manual wanting to remove his child from the residence. Manual walked out of the residence after the verbal altercation, according to APD.

After speaking with multiple witnesses and using the information provided by Manual, police say they identified Jaswan Burroughs, the mother’s boyfriend, as the shooter and charged him with Malice Murder, Aggravated Assault, Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Crime, and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon.

