APD investigating after man shot on Saint James Avenue

(KPTV)
By CBS46 News Staff
Published: Apr. 17, 2022 at 6:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Atlanta Police are investigating after a man was shot Sunday afternoon.

Atlanta PD says officers responded to a person shot at Saint James Avenue and Hightower Road around 2 p.m. and found a male with a gunshot wound. He was transported to the hospital for treatment.

Investigators are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident and the investigation continues. Anyone with information is encouraged to call 404-577-TIPS(8477) or e-mail the anonymous information using the online form at www.crimestoppersatlanta.org.

