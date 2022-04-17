FIRST ALERT: Dense fog this morning, rainy evening ahead

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect until 10am this morning. Drive carefully for your Easter morning plans!

Until 10am Sunday morning (cbs46)

Easter Forecast:

Foggy morning, with cloudy skies through the day. Rain moves in after 3pm, with widespread showers through the evening and overnight hours.

High: 73° Average High: 73° Chance of Rain: 70% PM

Rainy after 3pm (cbs46)

What You Need to Know:

A cold front moves through overnight, bringing us heavy rain moves through overnight and before sunrise. For those who commute before sunrise, it will be a very wet drive. Showers taper quickly by mid-morning, although it stays cloudy with a chance for light rain though the afternoon.

Heavy rain before 8am. (cbs46)

Cool, dry air settles in Monday night and it will be cold on Tuesday morning with lows in the low 40s.

Next week will be dry and gorgeous with a steady warming trend into the 80s by next weekend!

