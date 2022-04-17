FIRST ALERT | Rain increases this evening; stormiest tonight through early Monday morning

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - So far, Easter 2022 has been decent for plans, weather-wise. Spotty showers have been impacted some neighborhoods; especially west of I-75 this afternoon. But, rain has been relatively light and brief.

The chance of rain and thunder, gradually, increases through the evening. By 9 p.m., scattered showers and thunderstorms will be roaming the area. Rain becomes fairly widespread by midnight. A couple thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small hail, in addition to heavy rain and frequent lightning.

The risk of severe weather is quite low; Marginal, or, 1 out of 5.

The stormiest weather of the “event” is forecast to happen early Monday morning; between 2 and 6 a.m. or so. A couple strong storms will remain possible during that time.

Beyond early Monday morning, the forecast dries out a bit. Clouds linger, as a cool breeze takes over. Temperatures only peak in the upper 50s and 60s Monday afternoon in most spots. A couple light rain showers are possible through midday.

The forecast clears out late Monday and beautiful early spring weather rules the mid-week forecast.

Have a wonderful Easter evening,

Cutter

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.