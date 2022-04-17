Local churches hold gas card, food giveaway events

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Cars lined up for miles on Saturday for the King’s Table Food Distribution and Gas Card Giveaway event just in time for Easter.

This massive event was held at New Birth Missionary Baptist Church in Stonecrest. Attendees got a bag of food and a $50 gas card. Several community partners came together to help make this a successful event.

Fridges are also full for some families in Powder Springs after Linked Up Church gave away $20,000 in groceries on a first-come, first-served basis. Families also enjoyed carnival rides and community engagement.

The congregation says it’s part of an Easter celebration, and each person got a $50 grocery gift card.

“Times are challenging right now for people, of course, inflation is at an all-time high. This is resurrection weekend, and we couldn’t think of a better way to show people God’s love by helping them at a time when inflation is extremely high,” said Joel Gregory, Lead Pastor at Linked Up Church.

The church also held a free gospel concert on Good Friday and they’re hosting two Easter services on Sunday as well.

