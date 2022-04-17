Advertisement

Missing Monroe child located, father arrested for murder of mother

By Joyce Lupiani
Published: Apr. 17, 2022 at 8:42 AM EDT
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A missing child has been found and her father has been charged with her mother’s murder.

Police were called to a home in the 600 block of Stonecreek Bend in Monroe around 9:30 p.m. Saturday night. Upon arrival, they found 31-year-old Crystal Hyatt had been killed and her 1-year-old child, Nala Norwood, taken.

A Levi’s Call or Ambert Alert was issued for the child and her father, 27-year-old Gregory Deonte Norwood, was identified as the suspect.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation was able to track Norwood’s care to an address in Newton County and the Newton County Sheriff’s Office took Norwood into custody.

The child was located with her grandmother in Gwinnett County.

Norwood is facing kidnapping and murder charges and is being held at the Walton County Detention Center.

