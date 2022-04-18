1 killed in crash on I-75 in Bartow County

BARTOW COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) - One person was killed in a single-vehicle crash Sunday afternoon in Bartow County.

According to the Georgia State Patrol, troopers were requested to investigate a crash around 3:30 p.m. on Interstate 75 South near mile marker 305. They say a black Kia Forte, driven by 29-year-old Charles Bryan Hair, was traveling south on I-75 when Hair lost control of his vehicle, traveled off the right side of the roadway, and struck a tree.

GSP confirms Hair suffered fatal injuries.

