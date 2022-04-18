21-year-old Griffin man arrested after 2-year-old boy shot in home

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Roswell Police Department has arrested 21-year-old Arnijae Stroud of Griffin after an investigation into the accidental shooting of a 2-year-old boy.

Police say they were dispatched to a home in the 100 block of Millbrook Circle on April 15. The police officers immediately began providing aid to the boy until the fire department and ambulance company arrived. The boy was transported to a local hospital is reportedly stable. His exact condition is unknown.

The preliminary investigation revealed that Stroud was handling a gun in one of the home’s bedrooms when he unintentionally shot the child. He was arrested and booked on charges of reckless conduct and 2nd-degree cruelty to children.

“I am incredibly proud of the work of our entire team of first responders, including 911, Police, Fire, and Medical staff who worked seamlessly to save the life of this young boy,” said Police Chief James Conroy. “This was a terrible but entirely preventable accident, and serves as a stark reminder of the need for extreme care and responsibility in the handling of firearms.”

Anyone with additional information about this incident is asked to contact the Roswell Police Department at 770-640-4100. Anonymous information can be provided through Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-TIPS(8477) or online at www.StopCrimeATL.org.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.