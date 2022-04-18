Cloudy & cool today, cold tonight

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - We begin the day with cloudy and cool conditions, but sunshine returns late in the day.

Monday Forecast:

Cloudy and damp in the morning with light showers before 10am. Skies gradually clear through the afternoon, with mostly sunny skies after 5pm. It will be breezy and cool through the day with temperatures in the low 60s.

Cloudy and cool through most of the day, with clearing skies late in the afternoon. (cbs46)

High: 66° Average High: 74° Chance of Rain: 30% AM

What You Need to Know:

Dry, cold air arrives tonight and temperatures plummet into the low 40s. Some areas will dip into the 30s, especially in the mountains. Frost is unlikely because it stays breezy overnight.

Clear and cold. (cbs46)

We are in for the nicest week of weather we’ve seen all year! It will be dry all week with a steady warming trend into the 80s by Friday. Enjoy!

A steady warming trend through the week. (cbs46)

