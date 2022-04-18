COMING UP: Monica Pearson sits down with Angie Stone and Michelle Malone
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - On the next episode of “Monica Pearson: One on One,” two women who helped change the music industry, one note and one song at a time.
Their careers have spanned decades, inspiring artists and thrilling audiences around the world.
Monica Pearson is interviewing R&B soul singer Angie Stone and blues guitarist and songstress Michelle Malone.
The next episode airs on April 24.
