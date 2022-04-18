Emory Winship Cancer Institute opens first immediate cancer care center

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A new facility in Druid Hills is offering cancer-specific care to patients battling the disease.

Winship Cancer Institute of Emory University announced the grand opening of The Rollins Immediate Care Center, which will aim to provide acute care to Winship patients experiencing cancer-related symptoms.

“Our patients at Winship deserve immediate care from oncology-trained experts,” says Chief Medical Officer Sagar Lonial, MD. “We want our patients to take comfort in knowing that Winship is there when they need us most.”

Cancer patients experiencing bleeding, high fevers, vomiting and other symptoms that require immediate medical care but are not life-threatening, will be directed to the care center. At the center, Winship says oncologists, nurses and nurse practitioners trained to deliver specialized diagnostics and treatments will be available to address patient issues.

Winship adds that while the emergency room may still be needed for oncology patients with more serious issues, an immediate cancer care center can address smaller issues relating to cancer and cancer treatment.

“Improving cancer care benefits not only the health care field but also the public health of our Georgia community,” says Pamela R. Rollins, member of the Winship Board of Advisors.

The $7 million is funded by the Ma-Ran Foundation and includes a $3 million endowment, which provides funding for a variety of research projects and programs.

