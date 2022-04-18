Family of boy shot in head at Decatur skating rink holding press conference

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The family of D’Mari Johnson, the 11-year-old boy shot outside of a DeKalb County skating rink on April 10, will hold a press conference today with their attorneys Shean Williams and Gary Andres of The Cochran Firm.

Johnson was reportedly shot in the back of the head as he left the Golden Glide Skating Rink in Decatur. At this time, no one has been arrested. A $10,000 reward has been offered for any information leading to the arrest of the individual or individuals responsible.

According to his family, Johnson is in a medically-inducted coma fighting for his life.

The press conference is being held at 11 a.m. today. The boy’s mother, father and other family members are expected to speak. Check back for a livestream.

