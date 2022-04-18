FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Breezy & chilly tonight; big warm up this week

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Tonight will be clear, breezy, and much cooler! Northwesterly winds will gust up to 25 mph as low temperatures drop to the upper 30s and low 40s tonight. That will make for a chilly start to the day Tuesday! Tuesday stays cool, with highs only reaching the 60s. Enjoy the cooler temperatures while they last, it gets very warm this weekend!

Tonight (CBS46)

Tuesday Forecast:

Sunny and cool!

High Temperature: 65

Normal High: 75

Chance of rain: 0%

Tuesday High Temperatures (CBS46)

What you need to know:

It will be chilly again Tuesday night, as lows again drop to the upper 30s and low 40s. After that, we’ll see temperatures quickly warm up through the rest of the week. Highs will be back to the mid 70s by the middle of the week, and reach the 80s by the weekend. It will stay dry all week; the next chance of rain doesn’t even arrive until next week.

7 day forecast (CBS46)

