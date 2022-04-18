Forsyth Central HS student recognized for organizing mental health awareness walk

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A metro Atlanta high school senior is bringing awareness to mental health after a tragic loss.

Kristen Cayce is a senior at Forsyth Central High School. Four years ago, she lost her brother Stephen to suicide.

Cayce organized the largest high school campus American Foundation for Suicide Prevention walk in the country to raise awareness about mental illness after his death.

Now, Cayce is being recognized for her efforts by the CBS46 Surprise Squad.

