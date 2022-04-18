Advertisement

Forsyth Central HS student recognized for organizing mental health awareness walk

By CBS46 News Staff
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 10:28 AM EDT
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A metro Atlanta high school senior is bringing awareness to mental health after a tragic loss.

Kristen Cayce is a senior at Forsyth Central High School. Four years ago, she lost her brother Stephen to suicide.

Cayce organized the largest high school campus American Foundation for Suicide Prevention walk in the country to raise awareness about mental illness after his death.

Now, Cayce is being recognized for her efforts by the CBS46 Surprise Squad.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

