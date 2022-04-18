Immediate Care Center for cancer patients opens in metro Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Many of us have paid a visit to an urgent care facility at one point or another, and many were packed at the height of the pandemic.

Now, the same kind of care is available, specifically tailored to people fighting cancer.

The Rollins Immediate Care Center of Winship at Emory University Hospital is the first of its kind here in Georgia.

The facility is now bridging the gap between the cancer center and the Emergency Room.

Renee Spinks, Director of Patient Care for Oncology Surgery and Transplant says, “Rather than patients being sent to the emergency department where they may wait for hours and get care that isn’t from an oncology expert, we’ve created this space where patients can be scheduled for a same day visit and get their needs met whether that be pain management, I.V. fluid, blood transfusions, or a workup for a fever.”

Patients will have access to oncologists, oncology nurses, and nurse practitioners, trained to deliver specialized triage, diagnostics, and treatments unique to cancer patients with non-life-threatening medical issues.

Physicians say they can narrow down why a patient needs care, limiting testing, and saving the patient’s precious time.

Sagar Lonial, Chair of the Department of Hematology and Medical Oncology says, “Instead of doing a shotgun approach to I think it might be one of 50 things, you can do a test that says I think it’s one of three or four things because I know these patients. This is the complication we see and it can narrow the focus, you spend less resources, hopefully, less time.”

The immediate care center was designed with input from patients, nurses, and physicians, and includes nine exam rooms and four treatment rooms.

“We’re going to be able to give these patients the kind of care that they really need and deserve,” says Daniela Casbourne, Advanced Practice Provider.

The Rollins Immediate Care Center is for oncology patients at Emory Healthcare, including all Emory Hospitals and Emory clinics, and is accessed through referral from the patient’s cancer care team.

A second immediate cancer care facility is also planned for Winship Cancer Institute at Emory Midtown, a new 17-story tower under construction and slated to open in spring 2023.

