It’s Atlanta Burger Week!

Bad Daddy's Burger Bar stops by the CBS46 kitchen to talk Atlanta Burger Week
By CBS46 News Staff
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 12:32 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Atlanta Burger Week is here and the CBS46 team is helping you celebrate!

Between April 18 and April 24, support Atlanta’s local burger businesses by visiting and voting for your favorite one all while enjoying their delicious deals. Each establishment will be serving up their specialty burger in hopes to be this year’s winner.

The winner of Atlanta Burger Week 2021 was Taylor’d Bar-B-Q.

For more information about Atlanta Burger Week and participating restaurants, click here.

