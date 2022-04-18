Nibbles of Atlanta restaurant news | April 18, 2022

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - There are thousands of restaurants in the metro Atlanta area and the scene is constantly changing. Here’s the latest roundup of restaurant news:

Dunkin’ has a new location in Lilburn at 3020 Five Forks Trikcum Road. The store will have a grand opening celebration on April 26.

Newk’s Eatery opened its 2nd Athens location on April 19 at 700 Baxter Street near the University of Georgia’s campus. Newk’s hand preps more than 50 fresh ingredients daily for salads, sandwiches, soups and pizzas. It offers grab-and-go options.

Atrium, the new restaurant from Oliva Restaurant Group at Ponce City Market, is now offering a weekend brunch. Menu highlights include challah French toast, smoked salmon tartine, The BeltLine Sandwich, sweet potato hash, and burrata. Drinks include mimosas, blood Marys, espresso martinis, French press coffee and more.

The Saint-Germain French Bakery & Cafe is now open at Buckhead Village. The new pâtisserie offers the same beloved items as the original location, like classic French pastries, morning croissants, chouquettes, macarons, artisan organic chocolates and more, plus a savory all-day café menu, espresso bar and wine, rosé and champagne offerings.

Chicken Salad Chick is opening a restaurant at Perimeter Marketplace. The restaurant, based in Alabama, is known for its scratch-made, Southern-style, craveable chicken salad.

Cheba Hut is celebrating 4/20 by offering an interactive grinder to first 100 people to stop by on April 20. The code leads to over 1,000 “Cheba-fied” prizes and experiences that people can win.

City Winery Atlanta has launched a new spring menu. Highlights include watermelon gazpacho, blackened brie, pan-seared Faroe Island salmon, duck tacos, Campanelle pasta and a new burger. Cocktails include spicy jalapeno margarita, Hendrick’s G&T and Aperol Negroni.

The casual Israeli diner-style eatery Rina is holding their Rina’s Low Tide Patio Parties starting April 21. Guests will be able to enjoy specials on beachy, tropical cocktails, High Noon, beer and an Arak & beer special, all alongside beats from a DJ.

Bellyard at West Midtown Atlanta is hosting a Spring charcuterie workshop on April 24. Each ticket comes with all materials and ingredients needed to perfect the board, a take-home box, a cocktail from Drawbar, a tote, a custom wooden tag and more.

Dining Out for Life is happening April 27. More than 50 restuarnats are participaing. The annual fundraiser benefits Open Hand Atlanta, which provides 5,000 nutritious meals daily to those who need them. This year’s restaurants include Atlanta favorites such as Guac y Margy’s, The General Muir, Local Three, Max Lager’s, Agave and more. A full list of participating restaurant partners can be found here.

Fans of Slutty Vegan will now be able to buy their Hot-Lanta Chik’n Dip and Spinach Artichoke Dip at select Target locations throughout Atlanta.

April is the perfect time for patio dining and the patio at Mrs. P’s Bar & Kitchen at the Wylie Hotel is now open. Menu highlights include Carmen Miranda, which has Ketel One Orajne, crème de cassis, cherry, lemon, bubbles and the Mrs. P’s Old Fashioned which has Whistle Pig 10, allspice dram, blood orange.

Adele’s Atlanta has a dog-friendly patio if you want to eat outside with your pooch. Comfort dishes include roasted chicken with salsa verde, seasonal whole roasted fish, smoked duck, charred shrimp and steak tartare.

Oreatha’s at the Point is now open in the Cascade Heights neighborhood. It’s the 2nd restaurant for Atlanta chef Deborah VanTrece and the menu features dishes that mothers make to comfort and nurture their families.

Fans of the food truck King Kabob can now visit their brick-and-mortar restaurant on Ponce de Leon Avenue in Decatur. In addition to a variety of food on skewers, they also offer seafood, pastas and sandwiches.

Panera Bread recently introduced two new chicken sandwiches. The Signature Take features their new garlic aioli sauce, savory parmesan crips, leafy emerald greens and a chicken filet. The Spicy Take is the Signature Take but instead of parmesan crisps, it has spicy cucumber crisps.

Patty and Franks, a burger and hot dog stall, is now open at Chattahoochee Food Works. Their signature Chili Cheese Frank is made with black bean chili, melted cheddar, chopped onions, crispy bacon and pickled jalapenos.

Food Terminal, which is known for its Malaysian food, has opened its third location in Alpharetta on North Point Parkway.

The French-Southern restaurant Brassica is now open inside the Buckhead Waldorf Astoria. It is open for breakfast/brunch, lunch and dinner and serves afternoon tea on Saturdays and Sundays.

Super Chix recently opened a new location at The Avenue Peachtree City. The counter-casual dining restaurant features Texas-style fresh never frozen chicken sandwiches, tenders, salads and fries.

The Mexican restaurant Alma Cocina is set to reopen in downtown Atlanta on April 30 after being closed because of the pandemic. Juancarlos “JC” Colon will be the executive chef.

