Out and About in the ATL | April 18-24, 2022

The weather is going to be mighty fine this week and there are plenty of things happening in the metro Atlanta area. Check out our latest list.

MONDAY

Atlanta Burger Week kicks off today. Enjoy $10 burgers at multiple restaurants, including Kirby G’s, Black Bear Tavern, Bob & Harriett’s Home Bar, Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar and more.

Dyngus Dat Atlanta 2022 is taking place at Oremwood Church on Delaware Avenue. There will be dancing, dining and more. Kids welcome.

TUESDAY

Epicurean Atlanta is hosting A Southern Seafood Affair featuring wine pairings by Jeremy Carter of Tarpon Cellars and a four-course coastal dinner by Chef Nick Leahy.

“Jesus Christ Superstar” opens at The Fox Theatre in Midtown Atlanta. This production won the 2017 Olivier Award for Best Musical Revival.

A new exhibit, “Freehand Project: Face Value,” at SCAD FASH Museum of Fashion + Film features three-dimensional masks made from rare, expensive, highly sought-after and classic sneakers.

Tom Rusell performs his latest original compositions at Eddie’s Attic in Decatur.

Joystick Gamebar and Line Creek Brewing are hosting Dungeons & Drafts -- Episode II: The Descent to El Dorado. The first session is at 6 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

The High Museum of Art’s new exhibit “Oliver Jeffers: 15 Years of Picturing Books” features nearly 100 artworks, including original line drawings, sketches and finished illustrations from 16 of Jeffers’ picture books.

The 4/20 Paint & Puff Party is happening at 621 ATL in Jonesboro. Paint, smoke, eat, drink and shop in a huge venue.

THURSDAY

The 46th annual Atlanta Film Festival + Creative Conference runs through May 1. 200+ films and educational events will be presented via a combination of virtual, drive-in and socially distanced in-person presentations.

High Card Brewing in Tucker is hosting music bingo. Winner of each round gets a free pour.

“Amen! It’s a Drag Show!” returns to Sister Louisa’s Church of the Living Room and Ping Pong Emporium on Edgewood Avenue every 1st and 3rd Thursday of the month.

Del Amitri is performing at Variety Playhouse. All ages show. Presented by Zero Mile.

FRIDAY

The Atlanta Botanical Garden is celebrating Earth Day. There will be special activities for little ones in the garden.

The Inman Park Festival and Tour of Homes takes place in one of Atlanta’s oldest and most scenic neighborhoods starting Friday.

Roswell Youth Theatre presents “Into The Woods Jr.,” an adaption of Stephen Sondheim’s and James Lapine’s cockeyed fairytale. Performances at Roswell Cultural Arts Center.

NBA’s Eastern Conference Quarterfinals continue with a game between Atlanta Hawks and Miami Heat at State Farm Arena.

Blues, Brews & BBQ is happening at Ironshiled Brewing in Lawrenceville. Music by Jackson and the Nightcaps and BBQ by Foggy Bottom BBQ.

The Amplify Decatur Music Festival in Decatur Square features multiple performances throughout the weekend, including shows by Tiger Kings, The bantam Breaks, Donna and the Wolfman, The War and Treaty, Mike Killeean Band and C’Mon Get back.

Krewella is bringing its The Body Never Lies tour to District Atlanta.

Todrick Hall’s The Femuline Tour stops at Atlanta Symphony Hall LIVE on Peachtree Street NE. Open to all ages.

SATURDAY

The Brookhaven Community Yard Sale is happening at Briarwood Park Recreation Center on Briarwood Way.

Historic Oakland Cemetery is hosting a Spring Tree Walk at 10:30 a.m. Oakland is home to more than 1,600 trees.

Fernbank Museum is hosting Discovery Day: Born to Be Wild in honor of Earth Day. Experience all things wild at the Fernbank Museum.

The Georgia Players Guild presents The Music of Tom Petty at Strand Theatre in Marietta.

The Rock & Roll Playhouse plays the music of the Grateful Dead for kids and more as part of an Earth Day celebration at Terminal West on West Marietta Street NW.

The Spring edition of Atlanta Wine & Jazz is happening at Piedmont Park in Midtown Atlanta. Choose from more than 100+ wines from Hungary, Portugal, France, Italy Greece, Armenia, Argentina and Australia. Also enjoy craft beers.

SUNDAY

City Winery Atlanta on North Avenue NE is hosting Bottoms Up! Drag Brunch with Morgan McMichaels and Ongina from RuPaul’s Drag Race All-Stars.

5Church’s Sunday Service Rooftop Brunch in Midtown Atlanta is happening this Sunday. Full brunch buffet, live band, and a full-service bar. Buy tickets in advance.

The third BadAsh Allstar Team’s Women Rock jam is happening at Ted Light Cafe on Amsterdam Avenue.

English rock band The Cult performs at Tabernacle Atlanta. The Cult was formed in 1983 in Bradford, West Yorkshire.

