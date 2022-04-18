Paulding County man sentenced to 30 years for manslaughter, gang violence

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A man has been sentenced after pleading guilty to felony murder and gang charges.

The Paulding District Attorney’s Office says Seth William Wyatt was sentenced to 30 years with 20 years to serve for Felony Murder, Malice Murder, and multiple charges of Violation of Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act after pleading to the charges on March 29, 2022, in connection to the murder of Kalieb Chance Ellison, 18, of Lithia Springs on February 5, 2019.

Kalieb Chance Ellison (Paulding District Attorney's Office)

Ellison sustained a gunshot wound to the head after a struggle with Wyatt. Wyatt fled the scene but was later located and taken into custody.

Chance’s family would like to extend their work for the non-profit organization they have organized - The Chance Ellison Foundation.

