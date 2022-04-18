Police searching for runaway teen in Decatur

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) – Police are seeking the public’s help locating a runaway teen in DeKalb County.

13-year-old Matthew Haas was last seen near the 3900 block of Covington Highway in Decatur on April 18.

He was described wearing a white shirt, purple shorts, & sneakers. Anyone with information on his whereabouts should contact the DeKalb County Police Department at 770-724-7710.

