Police searching for runaway teen in Decatur
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 12:19 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) – Police are seeking the public’s help locating a runaway teen in DeKalb County.
13-year-old Matthew Haas was last seen near the 3900 block of Covington Highway in Decatur on April 18.
He was described wearing a white shirt, purple shorts, & sneakers. Anyone with information on his whereabouts should contact the DeKalb County Police Department at 770-724-7710.
Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.