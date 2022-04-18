Advertisement

Roswell Police looking for participants in intersection takeover Sunday night

By Joyce Lupiani
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 3:20 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A large group of people and at least one vehicle took over the intersection of House and Rucker roads on Sunday night, according to Roswell Police Department.

A video released by the police department shows a dark-colored car doing donuts in the middle of the street while a large group of people is gathered around the intersection.

The police department is now asking anyone with additional videos or photos or information related to the incident to send it to trafficenforcement@roswellgov.com.

This type of behavior has been a recent issue in various parts of metro Atlanta.

After similar incidents at the famous rainbow crosswalks in Midtown Atlanta, large rectangular plates were installed to prevent cars from doing donuts.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Street racers taking over midtown Atlanta intersection
Video shows street racers creating dangerous situation in middle of day

Latest News

A trip to the emergency room can instantly change your life - not just medically, but...
Diagnosed with Debt: Many Americans face financial hardships from crushing unpaid medical bills
Roswell intersection takeover
RAW: Intersection takeover in Roswell
Jacob Christian Muse
Guns stolen during Grantville gun range triple murder recovered
Coweta County residents alerted after cancer-causing carcinogen detected in drinking water