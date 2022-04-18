Roswell Police looking for participants in intersection takeover Sunday night

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A large group of people and at least one vehicle took over the intersection of House and Rucker roads on Sunday night, according to Roswell Police Department.

A video released by the police department shows a dark-colored car doing donuts in the middle of the street while a large group of people is gathered around the intersection.

The police department is now asking anyone with additional videos or photos or information related to the incident to send it to trafficenforcement@roswellgov.com.

This type of behavior has been a recent issue in various parts of metro Atlanta.

After similar incidents at the famous rainbow crosswalks in Midtown Atlanta, large rectangular plates were installed to prevent cars from doing donuts.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.