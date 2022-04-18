Should you file for an extension for your tax returns? Experts weigh in

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Monday marks the tax filing deadline, but according to a study from Investment Property Exchange Services Inc., Georgians are one of the biggest tax procrastinators in the country - only behind Nevada and Hawaii.

The IRS says an estimated 80 million taxpayers waited until the last minute, so now taxpayers either need to file right away or file for an extension.

Experts say if you’re behind on your taxes with the deadline, it doesn’t necessarily mean you should rush to get it in. You can instead file for an extension, which means you’d submit your taxes in about six months.

“If you don’t have all of your ducks in a row, you don’t have all your paperwork yet, you’re not sure you’re ready to file - you want to look over everything one more time. In that case, then yes, you certainly should do it,” said Usha Rackliffe, associate professor at Emory University Goizueta business school.

RELATED: Tax Day freebies to help relieve filing stress

The IRS website has a free file form to request an automatic tax-filing extension, which will push your deadline back to October 17th

“The extension really just gives you a little bit more time, six months in fact, to file your paperwork, but it does not push off the deadline for paying your taxes, that is, in fact, still due, so no benefit there. And if you’re due a refund, like three out of four people are, filing an extension just means longer to get your money,” said Mark Steber, chief tax information officer at Jackson Hewitt.

To get the extension, you must estimate your tax liability on the form, and should also pay any amount due.

RELATED: Bidens paid 24.6% taxes on $610,702 earnings, returns show

“A failure to pay your taxes would result in a penalty about half a percent a month, also limited to 25%. So you want to be super, super careful about this,” said Rackliffe.

Be aware: there are some issues the IRS is facing. they’re backlogged and understaffed right now, which means your refund could take longer to show up this year. They plan on hiring another 10,000 staff members to handle the backlog.

As of April 8, more than 70-million refunds have been issued, and the average refund is almost 10 percent higher than last year.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.