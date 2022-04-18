Advertisement

Tax Day freebies to help relieve filing stress

Here's a look at some businesses offering deals and freebies for Tax Day.
By CBS46 News Staff
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 10:40 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - April 18 is Tax Day, which means the deadline to submit your individual tax filing and payments is end of day Monday.

As of April 8, the IRS had already received more than 103 million returns for this tax season, but an estimated 80 million remain outstanding.

Whether you’re celebrating having completed your taxes or need a bit of stress relief as you gear up to file, here are a few deals from businesses in the Metro Atlanta area to help you get through today.

