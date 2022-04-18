Travelers have mixed reactions to Florida judge ruling against mask mandate

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A federal judge in Florida struck down the mask mandate for passengers on planes, trains and other methods of public transportation on Monday, but that doesn’t necessarily mean you can go mask-free immediately.

The decision was made by a U.S. District Court judge in Tampa who said the CDC improperly failed to justify its decision and did not follow proper rulemaking.

The mask mandate was recently extended until May 3 by President Biden.

Inside Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, travelers were still wearing masks and there were mixed emotions about getting rid of the mask mandate.

“I’m actually glad to get rid of the masks because getting on an airplane is kind of a pain in the butt. It’s a little more difficult to get through daily life with a mask on,” Richard Brooks said.

“Until they get this thing under control, we don’t need to be taking our masks off. In closed spaces we definitely don’t need to take it off,” said Gloria Challenger.

Hartsfield-Jackson has not responded at this time to a request for comment.

Delta, which is based in Atlanta, released the following statement:

“Delta will continue to comply with the TSA Security Directive on masks until informed otherwise by the TSA.”

The White House called a federal judge’s ruling overturning a mask mandate for U.S. transportation systems “disappointing.”

The Flight Attendants Association responded by urging everyone to remain calm and patient while the legal matters are worked out.

