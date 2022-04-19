Amber alert issued for Waynesboro infant

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A search for a 3 or 4-month-old boy is underway after authorities issued a Levi’s Call early Tuesday morning.

A’hmaud Griffin was allegedly abducted by 27-year-old Travis Diquail Griffin Monday from a residence on the 800 block of Davis Road in Waynesboro. The infant is believed to be in extreme danger.

The suspect, Travis Diquail Griffin, is described as being 5-foot-7-inches tall and weighing around 137 pounds. He was last seen wearing a yellow shirt with a money sign on it and black pants. He has long dreadlocks.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of A’hmaud please dial 911. You can also provide information to the GBI tip-line at 1-800-597-TIPS and/or the SeeSend app.

